Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $640,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,802 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. increased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 28,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 159.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ICSH opened at $50.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average is $50.53. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2233 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

