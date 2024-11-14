Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $650,000 Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUI. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 421,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,266 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 140.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1,150.0% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 402,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 370,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 350,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 24,765 shares during the period.

MUI stock opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.35. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $12.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

