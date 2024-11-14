Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,699 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in TopBuild by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 1.7% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLD shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $491.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.44.

BLD opened at $358.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $398.54. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $279.74 and a 52-week high of $495.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.06 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

