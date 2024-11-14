Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $406,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $658,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $943,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $25.52 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.26.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.