Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Reduces Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Welltower were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,187,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,333,716,000 after buying an additional 3,257,213 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Welltower by 26.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,236,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,731,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104,064 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Welltower by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,814,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,678,000 after purchasing an additional 62,942 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 19.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,329,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,771,000 after purchasing an additional 849,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,026,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,727,000 after purchasing an additional 139,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $135.01 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.40 and a 1-year high of $140.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.31). Welltower had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.32%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WELL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.68.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

