Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Reduces Stock Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in URA. Castle Hook Partners LP grew its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 1,833,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,860,000 after purchasing an additional 791,818 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,617,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,829,000 after acquiring an additional 179,149 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 870,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,193,000 after acquiring an additional 56,205 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 628,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,613,000 after acquiring an additional 47,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 580,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the period.
Global X Uranium ETF Stock Down 1.9 %
Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $30.15 on Thursday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.00.
Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
