Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 2,723 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.18 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.51 and a 52-week high of $79.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.05.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2741 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

