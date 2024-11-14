Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 5,000 Shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 0.5% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 767,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 31.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 72,914 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $2,488,000. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 265.1% during the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 149,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 108,842 shares during the period. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $1,189,000.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.32 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.25.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 27th. The investment management company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0396 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

