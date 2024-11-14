Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Short Interest Update

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Get Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 alerts:

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Price Performance

NASDAQ JSM opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.80. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $21.81.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Company Profile

as the nation’s leading loan management, servicing and asset recovery company, navient (nasdaq:navi) helps customers navigate the path to financial success. servicing more than $300 billion in student loans, the company supports the educational and economic achievements of more than 12 million americans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.