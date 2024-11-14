Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Holdings Boosted by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 17.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 18.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 4.9% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,036,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.14.

Oshkosh Price Performance

NYSE:OSK opened at $110.37 on Thursday. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $93.34 and a 52-week high of $127.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.12.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 19.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Oshkosh Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.