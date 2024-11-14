Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Holdings Lowered by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP reduced its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 74.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,689 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,527 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCTY. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 80.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 121.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 500 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $101,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,134 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,799.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $101,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,597,799.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 29,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.55, for a total value of $5,819,059.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,445.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,896 shares of company stock worth $6,049,629. 21.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paylocity Stock Down 0.6 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCTY opened at $211.62 on Thursday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $129.94 and a twelve month high of $215.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PCTY shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.64.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

