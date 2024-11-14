Plexus (LON:POS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 13.16 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.12). Plexus shares last traded at GBX 9.25 ($0.12), with a volume of 180,397 shares trading hands.

Plexus Stock Up 3.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 11.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 13.16. The firm has a market cap of £10.06 million, a PE ratio of -425.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company offers POS-GRIP technology, a patented friction grip method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealings, which includes squeezing one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

