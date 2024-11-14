Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $21.96 Million Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,419 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Hologic worth $21,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 330.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.91.

Hologic Price Performance

Hologic stock opened at $79.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.98. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.59 and a 52-week high of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.22.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Hologic had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $987.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

