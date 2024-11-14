Reid Hoffman Sells 856,797 Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) Director Reid Hoffman sold 856,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $4,703,815.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 268,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,863.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Reid Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 8th, Reid Hoffman sold 829,713 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $4,596,610.02.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Reid Hoffman sold 3,500,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $19,530,000.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Reid Hoffman sold 1,393,874 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $7,596,613.30.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

NASDAQ:AUR opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 2.82.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 44.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

