Reid Hoffman Sells 856,797 Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) Director Reid Hoffman sold 856,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $4,703,815.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 268,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,863.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Reid Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 8th, Reid Hoffman sold 829,713 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $4,596,610.02.
- On Wednesday, November 6th, Reid Hoffman sold 3,500,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $19,530,000.00.
- On Monday, November 4th, Reid Hoffman sold 1,393,874 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $7,596,613.30.
NASDAQ:AUR opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 2.82.
AUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
