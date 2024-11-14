ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP cut its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in ResMed were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get ResMed alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 55.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in ResMed by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 53,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,156,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in ResMed by 3.0% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ResMed from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $203,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,272. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.90, for a total transaction of $479,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,920,239.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $203,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,272. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,260 shares of company stock worth $14,887,967 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $235.44 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.29 and a twelve month high of $260.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.28. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.69.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.08%.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.