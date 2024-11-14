Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Revolution Bars Group shares last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,293,226 shares.
Revolution Bars Group Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.66.
About Revolution Bars Group
Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city center high streets in the United Kingdom. Its bars provides food and drink products. The company operates bars and pubs under the Revolution, Revolución de Cuba, Peach, Playhouse, and Founders & Co brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.
