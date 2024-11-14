River Global Investors LLP Makes New $21.73 Million Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

River Global Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 125,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $21,728,000. Broadcom comprises approximately 4.7% of River Global Investors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,181,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,462 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 858.7% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,168,798,000 after buying an additional 16,453,718 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 917.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,701,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,203,837,000 after acquiring an additional 11,453,554 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 855.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,674,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,186,292,000 after acquiring an additional 11,347,563 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,045.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 8,273,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,427,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550,878 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.79.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $173.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.31 and a 1 year high of $186.42. The firm has a market cap of $810.72 billion, a PE ratio of 150.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 184.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,754,425.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total transaction of $130,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,917.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

