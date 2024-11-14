Robert Mehrabian Sells 46,075 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 46,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.33, for a total transaction of $22,453,729.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 171,802 shares in the company, valued at $83,724,268.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Robert Mehrabian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 8th, Robert Mehrabian sold 3,925 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.50, for a total transaction of $1,925,212.50.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $486.57 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $355.41 and a 1 year high of $492.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $448.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.13. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TDY. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $528.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $517.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Teledyne Technologies

Institutional Trading of Teledyne Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 46.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 11.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 267,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,644,000 after acquiring an additional 26,793 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 131.5% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 11.7% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.