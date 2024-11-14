RXO (NYSE:RXO) Rating Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Get RXO alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RXO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RXO from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen raised their price target on RXO from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on RXO from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on RXO from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RXO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RXO

RXO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RXO opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average is $25.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.33. RXO has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $32.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. RXO had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a positive return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RXO will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of RXO

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXO. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in RXO by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Motco boosted its stake in shares of RXO by 5,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of RXO by 2,235.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in RXO by 28.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of RXO during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RXO

(Get Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.