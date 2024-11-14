Saga (LON:SAGA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 114.39 ($1.47) and traded as low as GBX 106.80 ($1.37). Saga shares last traded at GBX 107 ($1.38), with a volume of 140,545 shares traded.

Saga Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 114.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 114.39. The company has a market capitalization of £154.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.94, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 621.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

About Saga

Saga plc provides package and cruise holidays, general insurance, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Cruise and Travel, Insurance, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. The company offers travel, motor, home, private medical, and other insurance products; and insurance underwriting services.

