Sigma Planning Corp Buys 4,119 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 1,086.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,152. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,152. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $6,612,665.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,518. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,788 shares of company stock valued at $29,895,333 in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $328.38 on Thursday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.87 and a fifty-two week high of $383.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.85 and a beta of 3.05.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($8.98) EPS. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $173.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $2,890.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.13.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

