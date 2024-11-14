Sigma Planning Corp Buys 754 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Diageo by 1,034.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 799,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,443,000 after acquiring an additional 729,166 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 416.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 521,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,939,000 after acquiring an additional 420,778 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Diageo by 52.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 853,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,800,000 after purchasing an additional 293,017 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 30.5% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,215,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,623,000 after purchasing an additional 284,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Diageo by 12,174.6% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 246,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,045,000 after purchasing an additional 244,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DEO stock opened at $119.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.12. Diageo plc has a one year low of $117.84 and a one year high of $154.71.

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.