Sigma Planning Corp Has $885,000 Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,743 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 475,069 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,297,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on GM shares. DZ Bank downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on General Motors from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $489,942.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 122,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $6,745,130.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 126,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,190.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,942.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 653,511 shares of company stock worth $35,012,844 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $57.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.06. General Motors has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.67 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.12%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

