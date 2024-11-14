Stantec (NYSE:STN) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Get Stantec alerts:

STN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Stantec from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stantec

Stantec Stock Performance

Stantec Increases Dividend

NYSE STN opened at $82.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $88.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.42 and a 200-day moving average of $82.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stantec

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Stantec by 19.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Stantec by 98.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 9,814 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Stantec by 121.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,802,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,475 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Stantec during the third quarter worth about $655,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stantec

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.