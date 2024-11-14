State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 1,220 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 114,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 1.8 %

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $36.96 on Thursday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.71 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.00, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $601.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.83 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 23.97%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $787,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,810.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.97 per share, with a total value of $194,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 149,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,833,263.42. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 20,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $787,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,810.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.