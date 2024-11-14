State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 81.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 156.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 242.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 39.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,627,594. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,627,594. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $2,501,225.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,109.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,541 shares of company stock worth $4,310,256 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

ANF stock opened at $141.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.46 and its 200 day moving average is $152.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.50. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $65.60 and a 1-year high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $193.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.71.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

