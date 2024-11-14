State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 36.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 82.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 72.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised their price target on Churchill Downs from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

CHDN stock opened at $141.54 on Thursday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $111.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $628.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.90 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 45.48% and a net margin of 15.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.409 per share. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

