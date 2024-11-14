StockNews.com Upgrades Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) to Buy

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.09.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $61.09 on Tuesday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $50.16 and a 52-week high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 66.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.0% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.0% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 6,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.5% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 40,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

