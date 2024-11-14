Sylebra Capital Llc Sells 250,000 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $50,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,222,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,137,456. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, November 11th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 78,616 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $15,863,922.64.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 89,809 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.78, for a total value of $18,121,660.02.

On Monday, November 4th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 95,670 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.21, for a total value of $18,675,740.70.

On Friday, November 1st, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 22,373 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $4,362,735.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 32,031 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total value of $6,257,255.85.

On Friday, September 13th, Sylebra Capital Llc bought 4,264,393 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,003.17.

PI stock opened at $185.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 208.72 and a beta of 1.81. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.83 and a twelve month high of $239.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.63.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.86 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PI. StockNews.com cut Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Impinj from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Impinj from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Impinj from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at about $513,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,659,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,510,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,384,000 after acquiring an additional 35,893 shares during the last quarter.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

