T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 65.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total value of $4,754,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,891,418.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total value of $4,754,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,891,418.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 111,882 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.84, for a total transaction of $22,134,734.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,828,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,831,554.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,924 shares of company stock worth $97,427,925 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $240.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.77 and a 1 year high of $241.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.28.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

