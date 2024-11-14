TCTC Holdings LLC Has $81.93 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 388,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.8% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $81,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 66.5% during the first quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 3,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 69,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $241.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $146.52 and a 12 month high of $248.00. The company has a market capitalization of $679.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.82%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

