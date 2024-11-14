The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Stake Cut by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,972 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in New York Times were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in New York Times by 356.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in New York Times by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 34.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in New York Times by 401.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the third quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

NYT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on New York Times from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on New York Times from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

Shares of NYT opened at $54.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.02. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $41.55 and a 12 month high of $57.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.58.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. New York Times had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $640.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

