Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.59 and traded as high as C$0.60. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$0.59, with a volume of 641,655 shares changing hands.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

Touchstone Exploration Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$139.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.38, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.58.

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$14.42 million for the quarter. Touchstone Exploration had a negative return on equity of 18.11% and a negative net margin of 27.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Touchstone Exploration Inc. will post 0.0647727 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.