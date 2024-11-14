Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 200.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 90.3% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of VOE stock opened at $171.43 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $132.13 and a twelve month high of $173.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.79.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
