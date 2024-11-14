Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 200.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 90.3% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VOE stock opened at $171.43 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $132.13 and a twelve month high of $173.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.