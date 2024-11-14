Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 147 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,298,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,736,000 after buying an additional 94,950 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,874,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,978,000 after acquiring an additional 60,213 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,456,000 after purchasing an additional 30,019 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,578,000 after purchasing an additional 221,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,336,000 after purchasing an additional 290,003 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $276.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $263.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $210.40 and a 1-year high of $279.67. The company has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.