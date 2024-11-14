Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 219 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 649.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $92.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.65 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.09 and its 200 day moving average is $139.89. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.98 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). TransMedics Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $108.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMDX. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on TransMedics Group from $169.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Baird R W raised TransMedics Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stephens increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMDX

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

In related news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $563,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,158.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Corcoran sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $1,760,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,902.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward M. Basile sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $563,962.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,158.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,958 shares of company stock worth $5,230,528 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.