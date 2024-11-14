Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,800 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 1,045.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Fresenius Medical Care alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 62,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 23,692 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 9.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 22,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 53.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 29.5% in the third quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 35.9% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMS has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.60 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a report on Saturday, November 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

Fresenius Medical Care Trading Down 0.7 %

Fresenius Medical Care stock opened at $21.06 on Thursday. Fresenius Medical Care AG has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $22.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average of $20.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Fresenius Medical Care Profile

(Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.