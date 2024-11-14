Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 500 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $952,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Astera Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,141,000. Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,268,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $1,484,000.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of ALAB opened at $89.30 on Thursday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $100.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Astera Labs had a negative net margin of 30.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $113.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.50 million. Astera Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ALAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Astera Labs from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Astera Labs from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALAB

Insider Activity at Astera Labs

In other Astera Labs news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 42,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $1,701,698.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 333,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,482,353.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 42,090 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $1,701,698.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 333,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,482,353.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 47,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $3,349,083.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,178,789.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,408,458 shares of company stock worth $113,124,841 in the last ninety days.

Astera Labs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.