Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,365 Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.6 %
Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $21.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26.
Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 255.32%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on DOC. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.
About Healthpeak Properties
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
