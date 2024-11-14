Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,365 Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.6 %

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $21.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $700.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.51 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 3.53%. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 255.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DOC. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

About Healthpeak Properties



Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

