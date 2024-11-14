Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $124,000 Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 59.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,933. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 14,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,384,375.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,382,423.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,423.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,933. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT opened at $252.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.68. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.25 and a 1 year high of $254.06.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 10.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.85%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.88%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

