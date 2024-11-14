Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $145,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,400. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 227.03%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

