Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $148,000 Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 498.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Graco alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Graco by 17.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Graco by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Graco by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Graco by 11.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 2.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graco Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GGG opened at $88.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.35. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.49 and a 12 month high of $94.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.82.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $519.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.19 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GGG. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Graco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Graco from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Graco

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Graco news, insider David J. Thompson sold 3,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.31, for a total transaction of $284,004.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,094.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.