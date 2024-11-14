Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $164,000 Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 106.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 51.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 535,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 143,912 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 735,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,844,000 after purchasing an additional 428,970 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.2% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRO. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $28.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 2.16. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 12.80%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 18.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,033,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 76,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,489.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dane E. Whitehead sold 52,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $1,430,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $1,033,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,489.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.