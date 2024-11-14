Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $165,000 Position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBBB. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 506.1% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,181,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,124,000 after purchasing an additional 986,867 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 695,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,204,000 after purchasing an additional 111,513 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 239.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,105,000 after buying an additional 302,601 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 201.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 287,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 192,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CacheTech Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 241,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,834,000 after buying an additional 15,473 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JBBB opened at $49.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.96.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.0551 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

