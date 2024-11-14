Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $235,000 Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 71.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,471,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,409,000 after buying an additional 184,966 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.4% in the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $88.47 on Thursday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $63.08 and a one year high of $92.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.74.

Insider Activity

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 2.62%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $83,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,710.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $940,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,221,502.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $83,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,710.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,390. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. Melius Research began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.87.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.