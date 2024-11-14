Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 149,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after buying an additional 13,594 shares in the last quarter. Ted Buchan & Co grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.7% during the third quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 20,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 90,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $33.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 18.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

