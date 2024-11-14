Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 558.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTEC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 851.9% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

FTEC stock opened at $184.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $133.79 and a twelve month high of $186.33.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

