Venturi Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.8% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 275.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,363.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,368.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,318.69. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $949.99 and a 1-year high of $1,451.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.64 billion, a PE ratio of 53.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $75.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,648.00 to $1,563.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,461.82.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total value of $7,531,770.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $29,659,098.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total value of $4,127,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,953,204. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total value of $7,531,770.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $29,659,098.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,944 shares of company stock valued at $23,541,085. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

