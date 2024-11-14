Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,421 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 3,552.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $940,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 163,870.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 16,387 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000.

FDIS opened at $95.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.09. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a twelve month low of $71.91 and a twelve month high of $96.53.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

