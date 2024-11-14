Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 221 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 229.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Atlassian by 2,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEAM. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Atlassian from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Atlassian from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Atlassian from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $216.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.16.

In related news, CAO Gene Liu sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $230,860.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,339,425.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Gene Liu sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $230,860.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,339,425.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $1,205,075.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,152,272.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,395 shares of company stock worth $46,787,439 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $252.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $258.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.35%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

